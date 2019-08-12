Where to Find It Guide 2019

View the 2019 Where to Find It Guide

(Photography: Jeff Saxman, art directed by V. Lee Hawkins)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Designs for a Well-lived Life These local businesses offer thoughtfully curated — and beautifully designed — products and services for the home and garden.

50 Accoutre

53 Wilson Lee Interiors & Boutique

56 Virginia Metal Art Work

61 Boulevard Flower Gardens

74 Dell Anno

49 Antiques, Vintage & Collectibles

51 Architectural Salvage

51 Architects

51 Art Galleries

52 Auctions

53 Beds, Bedding & Linens

54 Consignment Shops

54 Fabrics, Upholstery & Window Treatments

57 Floorcoverings, Rugs & Tile

57 Framing

58 Furniture

60 Furniture Makers

60 Garden Decor/Nurseries

61 Hearth

62 Home Decor

64 Home Media

64 Interior Designers

67 Kitchen & Bath

68 Kitchen & Bath Design

69 Landscape Architects

69 Landscape Designers

70 Landscape Services

70 Lighting

72 Organizing/Storage

73 Outdoor Living

75 Paint, Plaster & Wallcovering Contractors

75 Remodelers

76 Repair & Restorative Services

76 Specialty Services

78 Thrift Shops

78 Wallcoverings, Wallpaper & Paint

80 Windows & Doors