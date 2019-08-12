Where to Find It Guide 2019

View the 2019 Where to Find It Guide

(Photography: Jeff Saxman, art directed by V. Lee Hawkins)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Designs for a Well-lived Life These local businesses offer thoughtfully curated — and beautifully designed — products and services for the home and garden.

50    Accoutre

53    Wilson Lee Interiors & Boutique

56    Virginia Metal Art Work

61    Boulevard Flower Gardens

74    Dell Anno

•••

49    Antiques, Vintage & Collectibles  

51    Architectural Salvage  

51    Architects  

51    Art Galleries  

52    Auctions  

53    Beds, Bedding & Linens  

54    Consignment Shops  

54    Fabrics, Upholstery & Window Treatments  

57    Floorcoverings, Rugs & Tile  

57    Framing  

58    Furniture  

60    Furniture Makers  

60    Garden Decor/Nurseries  

61    Hearth  

62    Home Decor  

64    Home Media  

64    Interior Designers  

67    Kitchen & Bath

68    Kitchen & Bath Design  

69    Landscape Architects  

69    Landscape Designers  

70    Landscape Services   

70    Lighting  

72    Organizing/Storage  

73    Outdoor Living  

75    Paint, Plaster & Wallcovering Contractors  

75    Remodelers  

76    Repair & Restorative Services  

76    Specialty Services  

78    Thrift Shops  

78    Wallcoverings, Wallpaper & Paint  

80    Windows & Doors  

Tags

