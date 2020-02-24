× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

Carroll Plumbing has been in the business of helping homeowners since 1968. Team members can help with anything from running toilets (and the high water bills associated with them) to stop-upped kitchen sinks to the repair and maintenance of HVAC systems. Carroll also offers warranties for products and labor as well as a 24-hour emergency service hotline.

“We’re grateful to be in this position,” says Courtney Gregory, the company's president. “We appreciate the opportunity to take care of Richmond.”

Here are some handy tips from Gregory:

Be mindful of your pipes. “In older homes, we don’t recommend the use any chemical products on your drains. These can break down the integrity of your pipes. For example, if a snake is sent through to dislodge your blockage, you could be faced with a larger problem of having a hole in your pipe,” says Gregory. “We want to protect the longevity of your older pipes.”

Prepare for seasonal changes. “Disconnect your hose from your hose bib in the winter. This will prevent water from going back into the hose bib and freezing and bursting,” suggests Gregory.

Check your traps. “Sewer gas smells in bathrooms you rarely use? Check your traps. Pour water periodically down unused drains to create a wet trap that helps prevent sewer gas from escaping into your home.” The traps under the sink can get dried up when the water evaporates from not being used. “Just running water is a simple solution to make sure those traps are wet.”

Flush selectively. “Don’t flush flushable wipes or feminine products. They may say they are flushable but they sadly are not,” warns Gregory.

Know when to call a professional. While Gregory supports DIY on some matters, she knows that calling in help is often best, especially when it comes to care of systems and structural integrity issues. “They sell a lot of things over the counter, but sometimes it’s not going to be long enough or have enough power behind it to get a clog out. It really depends on what you need, but sometimes there is a time to call a professional,” she says, “and we hope that people will think of us when that time comes.”