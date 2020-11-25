Massey Street of Hope 2020

× Expand The Bradenton, by HHHunt Homes (Image courtesy Massey Street of Hope)

The Massey Street of Hope luxury home show returns this year at Meadowville Landing from Nov. 28-Dec. 13. Presented by the National Association of Home Builders, the 12-day event features five designer-furnished luxury homes — all of them models new to Meadowville Landing — that have been newly constructed in a private wooded enclave along the James River.

The homes were built by Eagle Construction of VA, Eastwood Homes, HHHunt Homes and Main Street Homes, and they're furnished by their design teams to showcase the latest in interior design ideas and trends, with an emphasis on the creative use of space and innovative designs.

The Massey Street of Hope homes at Meadowville Landing, 2100 Anchor Landing Drive in Chester, are open for tours Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person; social distancing protocols will be observed.

Proceeds from ticket sales, special events and the sale of the 2020 Home of Hope, built by Eagle Construction of VA, benefit Massey Cancer Center. For more information, visit streetofhope.com.