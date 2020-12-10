Look to the Sunny Side

× 1 of 2 Expand Pantone's Colors of the Year for 2021, the yellow Illuminating and Ultimate Gray × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

On Wednesday Pantone, the color authority that’s been forecasting trends for almost 20 years, unveiled its picks for the 2021 color of the year: Illuminating (Pantone 13-0647) and Ultimate Gray (Pantone 17-5104), two colors that together convey the optimistic promise of a sunny day.

According to the press announcement, the pairing expresses a message of “positivity and fortitude” in response to the experience of 2020. A bright and cheerful yellow, Illuminating is imbued with the warmth of the sun. Ultimate Gray is quietly assuring, channeling the dependability of natural elements such as weathered pebbles on a beach that have endured the test of time. Together, they send a message of resilience and hope.

“The selection of two independent colors [highlights] how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or person,” says Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of Pantone.

Pantone originated the Color of the Year concept, and its annual color prognostication in early December is the most eagerly awaited among all paint color systems. This year, Pantone is not alone in its choice of colors that both boost and soothe our senses. Colors of the year from other major paint brands such as Benjamin Moore, HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams, Behr, Glidden, and Farrow & Ball draw on dramatic earth tones, spice tones, autumnal colors and calming blues.

Look for a more in-depth review of 2021’s palette of possibilities in the January-February issue of R•Home.