A Patchwork of History

× 1 of 5 Expand “Amerikkkan Trees Bear Strange Fruit” by Naima Wares-Akers × 2 of 5 Expand “Blood Stained and Tattered American Flag” by Martha Jones-Carter × 3 of 5 Expand “Black and White Challenge” by Cam Jones × 4 of 5 Expand “Innocence” by Martha Jones-Carter × 5 of 5 Expand “Abundance” by Valerie D. Parker Prev Next

Black American cultural quilting dates back to the 17th century and continues to be a multigenerational pursuit. Here in Richmond, members of the Kuumba Afrikan American Quilting Guild keep the art form alive, incorporating African symbols and history into their designs. “Kaleidoscope: Rekindling a History,” an exhibition of quilts by members of the guild, is on view at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen through Nov. 13.

“We tried to have a mixture of new things as well as traditional things,” says group member Naima Wares-Akers. Traditional projects, such as Underground Railroad and round-robin quilts, are made over a period of time and contributed to by different members of the group. Individual quilts vary in style and pattern with unique designs from each artist.

Tara L.B. Wilkerson’s portrait quilt of Vice President Kamala Harris

Several portrait quilts are on display, including a portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris by Tara L.B. Wilkerson, which was the first portrait quilt to be made by a member of the group. The piece inspired other members to contribute their own portrait quilts to the show.

“Stop the Pain,” a message aimed to showcase feelings about events tied to the recent Black Lives Matter protests, is reflected in a few of the works in the exhibition. One of the quilts developed to reflect this message, “Amerikkkan Trees Bear Strange Fruit,” was created by Wares-Akers and sewn without a traditional pattern. Another, “Blood Stained and Tattered American Flag” by Martha Jones-Carter, displays photographs of victims of racially motivated attacks woven into an American flag.

The exhibition also showcases guild members’ works beyond quilts. “We are all multitalented and wanted to share that through different pieces of art,” Wares-Akers says. Featured items include pine needle baskets by Georgette Bailey and detailed beaded necklaces by Sibyil Walton, in addition to several “wearable quilt” jackets and an intricate cross-stitch piece, “Portrait in Blue” by Greta Braboy-Runnels.

Asked about how the group prepared for the exhibition, Wares-Akers shares that some of the quilts were already made, while others were crafted specifically for this event, saying, “It was a labor of love; quilts can take a long time to make.”