Out and About

× Expand Discover local artists, music and more at the annual Fan Arts Stroll, May 16 and 17. (Photo by Brian Gibson/EVERGIB)

May 12

Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour Explore some of Richmond’s most beautiful and historic homes, gardens and institutions in the Museum District while you celebrate Mother’s Day. Advance tickets cost $25 at museumdistrict.org. Pick up will-call tickets or purchase day-of tickets for $30 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Trolleys run a continuous loop from the VMHC parking lot along the tour route. 1 to 6 p.m. museumdistrict.org

May 16-17

Fan Arts Stroll Stroll along Hanover and Grove avenues in the historic Fan District, where you’ll find over 120 local artists and vendors along with musicians and a bevy of food trucks. 4 to 8 p.m. Free. fandistrict.org

June 6

Flowers After 5 Listen to the syncopated sounds of “alternafolkrock” group WKNDR covering the songs of Fleetwood Mac, Wilco and others. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. 5 to 8 p.m. Included with regular garden admission. lewisginter.org

• • •

FURTHER AFIELD

May 10-11

Fishersville Antiques Expo This seminannual event draws hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers. The 72nd edition of the show offers classic 18th- and 19th-century American and English period antiques, vintage Americana, jewelry, silver, glassware, primitives, rugs, midcentury modern pieces, and other eclectic collectibles and hard-to-find pieces. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per person on Friday (early shopping and two-day pass) and $5 per person on Saturday. heritagepromotions.net