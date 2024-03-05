Think Spring

× Expand See the first flowers of spring — tulips, daffodils and bluebells — in bloom at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. (Photo courtesy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

March 16-Sept. 2

‘Julia Child: A Recipe for Life’ The Virginia Museum of History & Culture explores the life of Julia Child and her influence on America’s culinary revolution through an interactive “The French Chef” television set, video, audio and photography documenting Julia, her voice and her contributions to the culinary world. The exhibit is included with museum admission. virginiahistory.org

March 23-24

Virginia Daffodil Society Show The daffodil show features hundreds of delightful prize-worthy daffodils and expert growers. Included with admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. lewisginter.org

April 1-June 1

A Million Blooms

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s celebration of spring. Events throughout the season include Spring Plant Sale and plant shows. lewisginter.org

April 5-7

Richmond African Violet Society Show & Sale

Interesting and unusual African violet varieties on display and available for purchase at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. lewisginter.org

April 12-14

The Bizarre Bazaar

The 32nd Spring Market features unique gifts including gourmet food and cookbooks, fine linens, designer clothing, fine crafts and artwork and decorative home accessories. Tickets $9 per person at the door, $8 online, $2.50 ages 2-12; early bird tickets 8-10 a.m. Friday, $14. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. thebizarrebazaar.com

April 20-27

Historic Garden Week

This year, Historic Garden Week features nearly 170 of Virginia’s most beautiful private properties. It encompasses 29 tours organized and hosted by 48 Garden Club of Virginia member clubs, including three in the Richmond area. Prices per person range from $25 to $75. Presented by the Garden Club of Virginia since 1929, tours typically include access to both the grounds and interiors of three to five private properties, which guests walk to or drive to in their own cars. vagardenweek.org

× Expand Shop for rare and popular herbs, including ginger the herb of the year, from over 80 vendors at Maymont's Herbs Galore. (Photo courtesy Maymont)

April 27

Herbs Galore

The annual one-day plant sale takes place on the Carriage House Lawn at Maymont from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring over 70 plant- and gardening-related vendors from across Central Virginia. Tickets $10 per person, $5 for ages 3-12; free for Maymont members and Museums for All participants. maymont.org/herbs