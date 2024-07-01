Summer Happenings

× Expand Armor and more items made for Japan’s elite samurai warriors are on view at VMFA though Aug. 4. (Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts)

Through Aug. 4

“Samurai Armor From the Collection of Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller”

See an exhibit of exquisitely handcrafted Japanese samurai armor of the Edo period (17th-19th century) at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Explore the history of the samurai and the culture of the Edo period. vmfa.museum

Through Aug. 17

“Like the Dust Settles in Layers, so Does the Story”

Wander through this special exhibition on view at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center. Organized by University of North Carolina at Charlotte Department of Art & Art History professor Lydia C. Thompson, the work of contributing artists asks viewers to reconsider stereotypes based on environments, race, economics and society. Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., blackhistorymuseum.org

Through Sept. 2

“Julia Child: A Recipe for Life”

Culinary mastery is on view at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in this awe-inspiring exhibit on the life of Julia Child. Child’s influence on the American cooking scene is shown through a number of interactive exhibits that include television, video, audio and photography. “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life” highlight tours are available on Saturdays in June through August at 11:30 a.m. The exhibit is included with museum daily admission. virginiahistory.org

July 4

Independence Day at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Celebrate the Fourth of July with free admission to the garden, which includes the exhibit "Women's Work: The Lee Park Collection" and "Flourish: 40 Years and Growing," a horticultural exhibit in four main displays in the Central Flagler, Children's and Flagler gardens. Explore the 50 acres of gardens, flowers and woodland paths. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., lewisginter.org

July 13, Aug. 10

Richmond Night Market

The open-air market at 100 N. 17th St. has something for everyone to enjoy. Meet local makers and vendors offering artwork, jewelry, clothing and more. Live art demonstrations, music and local food vendors. 5 to 9 p.m. richmondnightmarket.com

July 4-21

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall

Enjoy the last offering of the 2024 Richmond Shakespeare Festival: Christopher Marlowe's "Dr. Faustus," the Elizabethan tragedy about a man who sells his soul for knowledge and power. Directed by James Ricks, artistic director of Richmond Shakespeare. richmondshakespeare.org

July 13, Aug. 10

Jammin’ on the James

Come on down to the riverside for a family-friendly outdoor concert at Wilton House Museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your family and friends and a picnic basket, blanket or chairs. Enjoy complimentary tours of the historic home before the show starts, face painting, Local Smoke BBQ and Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream. Cary Street Ramblers, July 13; 64 Crayons, Aug. 10. $5 presale, $10 at the gate, free for children under age 6. wiltonhousemuseum.org

× Expand The Groovin’ in the Garden concert series returns to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden after almost a decade hiatus. (Photo by Richard MacDonald courtesy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden)

Aug. 22

Groovin’ in the Garden

Take in the music of Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, the last show of the 2024 summer concert series at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Gates open at 6 p.m., the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $38 to $58. lewisginter.org