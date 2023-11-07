’Tis the Season

× Expand Visit R•Home at Craft + Design, where guests Geraldine Duskin and Diana Matthews will share ideas on incorporating craft into your decor. (Photo courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond)

Nov. 12

Seventh Gingerbread House Challenge

Sample Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout and vote in the Better Housing Coalition’s “Great Works of Art”-themed gingerbread house contest. The event is free; voting costs $5 for two votes and $10 for five votes. Noon to 5 p.m., Hardywood Richmond, 2410 Ownby Lane. Purchase votes at betterhousingcoalition.org.

Nov. 17-19

VisArts’ 59th Craft + Design

Shop Richmond’s annual museum-quality craft and art show for distinctive works created by a collective of over 150 artists from across the country. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. Purchase tickets at craftanddesignrva.com.

Nov. 20 – Jan. 7, 2024

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Light up a holiday evening: Enjoy Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden brilliantly lit with millions of twinkling lights. The “Rhythms of Nature” GardenFest of Lights is open nightly, 4 to 10 p.m., 1800 Lakeside Ave. Purchase advance timed tickets at lewisginter.org.

Nov. 25-26

Small Business Weekend Artisan Market

Discover unique gifts created by a bevy of local artisans making home decor, art and more. Saturday, Nov. 25, noon to 5 p.m., Hardywood Richmond, 2410 Ownby Lane; Sunday Nov. 25, noon to 6 p.m., Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free. artisanmakers.org

Experience the magic of the season shopping for the perfect gifts at Maymont’s Merry Market. (Photo courtesy Maymont)

Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9

Merry Market

Make headway on your holiday shopping list at Maymont’s Merry Market, featuring more than 40 craftspeople. Free for members and children under 2. Adults $10, Kids 3-16, $5. Fridays (Dec. 1, 8) 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays (Dec. 2, 9) noon to 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at Robins Nature Center, the Stone Barn Welcome Center or maymont.org.

Dec. 2

Holiday Villages

Shop for special holiday gifts, home decor and clothing presented by the more than 75 local artisans and businesses featured in the Holiday Villages market at Main Street Station. Enjoy live music, live art activations, interactive art experiences and more. Presented by the Richmond Night Market. Noon to 8 p.m.

Dec. 2

Ashland Christmas Market

Meet more than 60 local artists and makers and shop their offerings for a plethora of gifts. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free, open to the public (rain or shine). Historic Downtown Ashland, 201 S. Railroad Ave, Ashland. ashlandvirginia.com

Dec. 2

Green Spring Garden Club’s Christmas Home Tour

Tour four houses and Bruton Parish Church in Colonial Williamsburg decorated with lovely seasonal floral arrangements by members of the Green Spring Garden Club and displays celebrating the 100th anniversary of Reverend W.A.R. Goodwin, the man credited as the father of the historic district. $40. greenspringgardenclub.org

Dec. 3

Petersburg Christmas Homes Tour

Tour historic private homes on High, Perry and Washington streets in Old Towne; Dodson’s Tavern; an Egyptian Revival home; Second Presbyterian Church and Historic Battersea on this holiday tour presented by The Battersea Foundation and Historic Petersburg Foundation. The city’s trolleys are available to carry visitors to the houses. Noon to 5 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 on the day of the tour at the McIlwaine House, 411 Cockade Alley, Petersburg. Purchase tickets at batterseafound.org.

Dec. 8

Centre Hill Under the Lights

Enjoy a special evening tour of historic Centre Hill mansion, dressed for the holidays by local decorators. 6 to 8 p.m., $20. 1 Centre Court, Petersburg, tourism@petersburg-va.org

× Expand Tour historic homes from grand to modest on the annual Fan District Holiday House Tour. (Photo by Brian Gibson, EVERGIB)

Dec. 9-10

61st Fan District Holiday House Tour

Visit a beautifully renovated condo at the Warsaw, a stunning eco-friendly Stuart Avenue renovation, and the Branch Museum (a former private home turned museum), to name just a few of the architectural jewels featured on the Fan District holiday tour. Open-air tuk-tuks will be available for transportation. 1 to 5 p.m each day. Tickets: $35 in advance (through Dec. 8); $40 day of tour; kids under 10, free. Purchase tickets at fandistrict.org.

Dec. 10

57th Church Hill Holiday House Tour

Tour an assortment of Church Hill homes and buildings dressed for the holidays. Bring your family, friends and neighbors to discover the architecture and community that is Church Hill and acquire a few decorating tips along the way. Noon to 5 p.m. Free trolley transportation available. Tickets: $30 in advance; $35 day of tour. churchhill.org/holiday.

Dec. 10

Yuletides at Agecroft Hall

Explore the beautiful gardens, gift shop and historic house. Father Christmas, crafts and entertainment will be on hand. Experience Christmas in three different centuries: 17th- and 19th-century England and 20th-century Richmond. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. Agecroft Hall & Gardens, 4305 Sulgrave Road. agecrofthall.org

Dec. 10

Winter Wander

Join The Valentine and the Richmond Night Market for some holiday cheer at the annual Winter Wander festival in historic Court End. Shop the Richmond Night Market’s festive makers market for gifts and more. Enjoy live entertainment, refreshments, family crafts and games. Tour the historic neighborhood and hop a shuttle to visit the open houses at nearby cultural sites. Noon to 4 p.m. Free, 1015 E. Clay St. thevalentine.org