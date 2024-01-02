A New Leaf

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand The "mahogany" fireplace mantel and surround were faux painted by by Marie Fedowitz and Diane Williams. × 3 of 3 Expand The menu at Floris includes fresh ingredients from local vendors, freshly baked breads and globally inspired dishes. Prev Next

A concept two years in the making, Floris at VMFA, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ new tearoom, aims to honor Richmond’s history while embracing and showcasing global influences.

Born from an effort to repurpose and update parts of the museum, an event space in the Pauley Center became a point of interest, serving as both the inspiration and location for Floris. A neoclassical structure resplendent with soaring windows, crystal chandeliers and carved moldings, the Pauley Center’s Old World elegance proved to be a natural canvas for a tradition steeped in history: formal tea service.

When conceiving the tearoom, Dining Director Cody Dickey was looking to create an inclusive environment that would not only highlight the original majesty of tea service and the elegant surroundings but also infuse them with elements from cultures across the globe that have been touched by tea over time. To set his vision in motion, Dickey collaborated with interior designer Marie Fedowitz of Abode, who was able to translate his ideas seamlessly into a stunningly designed space.

Working in tandem with the VMFA’s garden and buildings department, Dickey and Fedowitz took on the task of updating the Pauley Center to execute their concept. Constructed as the Home for Confederate Women in 1932 and under the stewardship of the VMFA since 1989, the Pauley Center has been maintained in excellent condition, making the need for updates minimal. Revamping the on-premises kitchen and its equipment was a high priority along with minor cosmetic projects, priming the space for the final design.

Rooted in the building’s original aesthetic, the tearoom is appointed with existing fixtures and furniture that have been refurbished to their former glory. Refinished wood parquet floors gleam alongside Turkish carpets, while crystal light fixtures paired with blown-glass sconces by Adam Childress illuminate the jewel-tone color palette. Furniture sourced from the VMFA Shop harmoniously commingles with plush chaise lounges upholstered in fabric dyed by Noelle McKown, an oak half-moon host stand by Jed Perago, art deco-style cast-brass curtain hardware by George Rhodes and wood vessels by Edward Alan Gross. A three-color lime wash applied to the ceiling by Fedowitz and Tony Brown creates the illusion of a soft cloud enveloping the room with a feeling of warmth and comfort.

Intended as a place of welcoming for all, the tearoom has no dress code or regulations for guests. Gracefully straddling the line between upholding the conventions of tea service and redefining our understanding of it, Floris allows for a unique casual dining experience in a sumptuous setting. Classic tiered tea trays shun standard cucumber finger sandwiches in favor of petite versions of international dishes curated to reflect current exhibits in the museum as well as international holidays. Two mobile retail cabinets (also by Perago) display ceramics by local artists for sale as well as a selection of custom blended teas.

Floris at VMFA is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.