Design on Monument Avenue

The Richmond Symphony League (RSL) announced today that the RSL Designer House will take up residence at the Taylor Estate, 2325 Monument Ave. in September 2023. The biennial fundraiser for the Richmond Symphony has been on hiatus since the 2018 Designer House at Holly Lawn due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Monument Avenue mansion was designed in the Italian Renaissance style by Richmond star architect W. Duncan Lee for Jaquelin Plummer Taylor in 1915 and remains part of the Taylor estate today. The house has a simple but imposing stone facade embellished with an elegant broken pediment at the entry. Outside, the property features two gardens landscaped by another Richmond design star of the day, Charles F. Gillette. According to the RSL committee organizing the show house, the four-story, historic structure is undergoing some restoration and updating in preparation for the Designer House, which will be open to the public from Sept. 11 through Oct. 8, 2023.

Two floors in the 12,000-square foot-plus house will feature more than 20 spaces created by professionals from the interior design community. To allow ample time for the designers to create the rooms they envision, and with possible supply chain issues in mind, the RSL committee is now scheduling designer walk throughs at 2325 Monument. Designers interested in donating their time and talents to the project should contact the RSL to schedule their walk-throughs as soon as possible.