Country Homes

× 1 of 7 Expand Historic Westover × 2 of 7 Expand The Inn at Eagles’ Watch × 3 of 7 Expand River Edge × 4 of 7 Expand Berkeley Plantation × 5 of 7 Expand Westover Episcopal Church × 6 of 7 Expand Kittiewan × 7 of 7 Expand Cary Hill Prev Next

The Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour, organized by Westover Episcopal Church, returns on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Take a trip through Charles City County to explore seven historic plantations, houses and gardens open to the public for the day.

The annual tour, which got its start in 1954, changes its featured properties each year to give returning patrons the opportunity for an original experience on every tour. This year’s tour will feature Cary Hill, the Inn at Eagles’ Watch, Kittiewan and River Edge, along with Berkeley Plantation, Historic Westover and Westover Episcopal Church.

A Sneak Peek at the New Tour Stops

Cary Hill (circa 1741), overseen by the Kip Kephart Foundation, is a quaint 18th-century countryside home near the Chickahominy Wildlife Management reservation on the Chickahominy River and Morris Creek. The interior is decorated with period antiques that reflect its previous owners’ tastes in art and decor; the parlor and ballroom are particularly interesting.

Part of a true Cinderella story, the newly restored Inn at Eagles’ Watch (circa 1685), is one of the few remaining 17th-century brick structures in the state. The land belonged to William Armiger, a pioneer who came to Virginia in 1651 as an indentured servant and later purchased 225 acres of land along the west bank of the Chickahominy River. In 1973, a group of preservationists recognized the historic value of Eagles’ Watch, then owned by the state, and saved the neglected building — in disrepair and covered in overgrown vines and other foliage — by seeking historic designation. In the 1980s, the house was sold along with 5.5 acres to private owners and has been rehabilitated with guidance from the Colonial Williamsburg architectural research team. The current owner has transformed it into a B&B.

Historic Kittiewan (circa 1728), sited above the confluence of Kittiewan Creek and the James River, was owned by Dr. William Rickman and his wife, Elizabeth Harrison, the daughter of Benjamin Harrison. During the Revolutionary War, Rickman was appointed by the Continental Army as the first Surgeon General. Kittiewan is now home to the Archaeological Society of Virginia.

River Edge (circa 1790) is a work in progress, as restoration of the main house is ongoing. The original house sat on 10,000 acres that may have been granted by the British monarchy to William Cole in 1692. The main house served as host to the Army of the Potomac in 1864 and has served as a farmhouse and a private school. Abandoned in the 1980s and left to deteriorate, River Edge was purchased by the Boyd family, who began restoration work in 2009.

Tickets for the Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour are available for purchase online before the event, for $40 before Sept. 1 and $45 afterward. Admission tickets can also be purchased the day of the tour for $50. Stop by Westover Church at 6401 John Tyler Highway in Charles City for barbecue lunches, a bake sale and crafts; boxed lunches including a vegetarian option can be ordered ahead of time for $15. All proceeds from the event benefit the church and its outreach programs.