Design Hounds

× Expand An entry in a past Barkitecture + Kitty Couture design competition (Photo courtesy Beloved Pet and Equine Photography)

The American Society of Interior Designers Virginia chapter’s annual design competition, Barkitecture + Kitty Couture, returns to Main Line Brewery on Sunday, June 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. The event showcases 13 custom-designed pet homes in an auction to benefit Richmond Animal Care and Control to help animals in need.

“The event is a competition showcasing custom-designed and -built dog houses, kitty condos and homes for other furry friends like guinea pigs, rabbits, roosters, etc.,” says ASID Virginia Chair Lydia Felton. “During the event, we hold a silent auction where these homes are purchased. We have never had a house not sell.”

The free event offers activities for the whole family, including pets, who can channel their inner model in the pet photo booth. Face-painting and games will keep children busy while adults enjoy the craft beers and hard seltzers available at Main Line.

Melissa Mosely created the first Barkitecture + Kitty Couture in 2017 as a way to familiarize the community with ASID of Virginia. The organization teamed up with local animal shelters to give back to members of the canine and feline community in need.

“Typically, a majority of our entrants are architects, interior designers, engineers and construction companies," Felton says, but the competition is open to anyone. This year you’ll see entries from returning competitors, as well as new ones, including disc jockey Rebecca Wilde from Mix 98.1.

The competitors select their own “client,” a specific animal living at the shelter, to keep in mind when creating their home. Once their client is selected, the requirements of the build are simple: The build must be appropriate for the outdoors if intended to be there, fit through a doorway and be safe for the animal to use.

“There is such a sense of community at the event, and that is due to the passion and excitement behind everyone involved,” Felton says. “We at ASID Virginia are passionate about design and the impact it has on the human, or canine, experience. We feel that this event really reflects the value of design and how it can bring together a community for a very important cause.”