Anything but Bland

× Expand Mary Welch Fox Stasik of HGTV's "Breaking Bland" (Photo courtesy HGTV)

When Mary Welch Fox Stasik, an interior designer and host of HGTV’s new series, “Breaking Bland,” is asked what inspires her, her answer is succinct: “Everything,” she says. “I draw from fashion, art, nature, travel — a lot of travel. I love every place that I visit and try to tap into that.”

Stasik will discuss her career in interior design and the filming of “Breaking Bland” as the featured speaker during the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Rise + Shine, an online event on Saturday, Nov. 20. Described in "Breaking Bland"'s trailer as “crazy, fun, a little bit weird but in the best ways possible,” Stasik, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, says the network heard about her from a middle school friend who “put my name on [the] table.” What followed were “hours and hours” of interviews. Stasik worked with design firms in Denver and New York City before establishing Mary Welch Fox Designs in Charleston, South Carolina. She is a mother of two and is married to Ryan Stasik, bass player for the band Umphrey’s McGee.

We spoke with Stasik about her career and her outlook on design.

R•Home: How would you describe your design philosophy?

Mary Welch Fox Stasik: I would best describe my design philosophy as digging deep. … I love to dig into the client’s own wants, loves and desires. Not really worrying about what current trends are or what everybody else is doing. I think it’s all about tapping into what it is that really ignites you and turns you on and makes you happy and makes you excited to be in your space, and how you use your space. So, my design philosophy is really just, “What can we do in your space to make you the most functional and happy person?”

RH: Can you offer any specific design tips?

Stasik: To follow your heart and gut. I do think that it’s worth consulting professionals and helping them help you tap into what it is that makes you happy and in finding united, cohesive ways to put that together for you. But you know, tapping into your gut. There’s something out there for everybody, and then as long as it’s put together appropriately, you can make whatever it is that you love look wonderful.

RH: When you are meeting with a client for the first time, how do you establish what they want?

Stasik: I talk to them about everything. What kind of art they love, how they use their space, how do they move throughout their day, what do they love to do for fun, how do they travel, what makes them happy. Are there patterns, colors, things that they like? ... Walking through truly every step of your day. And getting to the bottom of the things that bring you joy.

RH: Is there anything else we should know about you?

Stasik: Oh, gosh, there’s a lot to know about me. I love art and sports, and I do think it’s really important … taking 30 minutes for yourself each day to tap into what makes you feel good about yourself … [to] kind of recenter, and then you can go back out into the world and give your best to everybody else.

RH: Did you come up with the name “Breaking Bland?”

Stasik: No, HGTV came up with the name, and I loved it. When they presented it to me, I was beyond excited about it. I wish I could take credit for it. I cannot.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity