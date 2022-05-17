A Fan-tastic Scene

× 1 of 4 Expand The Fan Arts Stroll returns May 19-20. × 2 of 4 Expand Artist Greg Holzgrefe × 3 of 4 Expand More than 100 artists, musicians and vendors will take part in the latest edition of the Fan Arts Stroll. × 4 of 4 Expand Artist Lorenzo Gibson Prev Next

Art and music lovers will gather to enjoy art, music and more at the Fan Arts Stroll on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20, from 4 to 8 p.m.

This year marks the fifth Fan Arts Stroll since its inception in June of 2020. Artist Greg Holzgrefe previously hosted an annual show in his house, but the pandemic put a stop to large indoor gatherings. Determined to display his steel art, Holzgrefe moved his show to his front porch, and his wife, Sally, had the idea to strengthen community bonds during an isolating time. “I got on Nextdoor and contacted like-minded neighbors and Fan residents to see if they wanted to put their art on their porch,” she says, “then we could promote it sort of as a stroll.”

Sally has been working with a small group of volunteers since January to prepare for the largest stroll yet. This year, more than 100 artists, musicians and vendors will be found in front of the homes surrounding the 1900 to 2600 blocks of Hanover and Grove avenues. On the 2500 block of Hanover Avenue, for example, visitors will find ceramics, printmaking, functional pottery, woodwork, acrylic paintings, steel art, spray paintings, sculptures, vintage planters and lamps, and illustration/screen printing from artists including Greg Holzgrefe, Jesse Gritzinger, Mary Miller, Stephanie Kiefer, Curtis Childress, Kate Khalilian, Joey Graziano, Elena Noll, Robert Acosta-Lewis and Erek Jones. Guests will also find vendors such as Sara Austen sharing yoga, breath and meridian work, and Ashley Wallace from Rainbow Trout Granola. Expect to hear pop tunes from Hal Howren on Thursday or acoustic guitar on the block from Gary Luong on Friday.

While strolling along, visitors can satisfy their sweet tooth by visiting The Neighborhood Scoop and Davvero Gelato or find something a little more filling at neighborhood restaurants Curbside Cafe, Joe’s Inn and Commercial Taphouse or the Boka Tako food truck. Kids are invited to stop by artist Frankie Slaughter’s booth, Make Art With Frankie, or watch Jonathan the Juggler perform in front of William Fox Elementary. Sally says proceeds from this year’s stroll will benefit Fox’s arts programs, providing theater and art supplies and purchasing musical instruments.

As the founder of the event, she feels particularly pleased with the relationships built among participants, community members and neighborhoods. Seeing smiles on people’s faces makes it all worthwhile, she says.

The Fan Arts Stroll is free, with art, food and other goods available for purchase. Maps of the strolling path and locations of artists, musicians and vendors will be available at the event.