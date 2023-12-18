Winter Wonderland

× Expand Photo by Becky Rees

Holiday wishes come to life in this al fresco retreat by design-build expert Greg Koehler and his team at Outdoor Dreams. Virginia’s temperate climate encourages entertaining en plein air nearly year-round, but something magical happens when you weave in glowing lights, a crackling fire, the intoxicating scent of pine boughs and a chilled bottle of bubbly. With a few select accessories, this rustic hearth clad in Virginia fieldstone wards off the chill throughout fall and winter, inviting friends and family to gather in heartfelt celebration of 2023 and the new year to come.