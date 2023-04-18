Less Is More

× 1 of 4 Expand Shaker-style cabinets with slab-front drawers whisper timelessness. Intentional storage solutions were created to accommodate oversized cutting boards and serving platters. The chandelier is from Shades of Light. Appliances are by KitchenAid and Wolf. × 2 of 4 Expand A Franke Manor House Fireclay farmhouse sink is set on an angle in the corner; the countertop is Monte Bianco quartzite. Handcrafted 2-by-10-inch ceramic tiles in nude provide a modern spin on subway tile. The matte black faucet is Litze by Brizo. × 3 of 4 Expand Milky Way leathered granite on the island adds contrast and texture. Cabinets and drawers address every storage need. Open shelving provides easy access to everyday dishes. The floor was sanded and finished to display the natural color of the wood. × 4 of 4 Expand The muted color palette includes Benjamin Moore White Linen paint on the walls, Regent Paints Stone Bluff on the Crystal Cabinet Works cabinetry and Regent Paints Stonebridge on the island. A catchall desk was repurposed as a wine and cocktail bar with drawers deep enough for glassware. The wine cooler is by KitchenAid. Prev Next

“The design wishes were for deeper open wall shelves for large bowls and pottery, and enhanced storage and functionality as a ‘cook’s kitchen,’ ” says designer Melissa Utt Heatley of Custom Kitchens about the home kitchen she conceived for local restaurateurs. Classic Shaker-style cabinets and subtle neutral tones keep the space airy and warm. Natural light pours through floor-to-ceiling black windowpanes that elegantly frame the landscape. “We wanted to keep the sweeping views of the James River from their kitchen as the star of the show.”