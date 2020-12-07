Scandi Practicality

× 1 of 4 Expand The white quartz waterfall countertop is low maintenance. LeHew chose stainless steel cabinets with tricked-out drawers from Ikea. “I love that you can see everything in pull-outs — they make it easy to find things.” × 2 of 4 Expand Cabinets in the base provide storage for entertaining essentials. The pendant lights were chosen for their nautical style and blue weathered finish that remind LeHew of the oceanside community where she grew up. × 3 of 4 Expand “I’m Swedish. I love that minimalist look and natural materials,” says LeHew, who selected reclaimed wood from Surface Architectural Supply for the floating shelves and countertops to warm the space. × 4 of 4 Expand LeHew says that her experiences working in the restaurant industry inspired the layout of the kitchen work zone and the finishes she selected. Prev Next

When Cathy LeHew and Jerry Gaffney decided to renovate their kitchen, LeHew knew she wanted a rustic industrial look inspired, in part, by her past experience working in restaurants, as well as her love for Scandinavian minimalist design and natural materials. A professional organizer who often assists clients with their kitchen projects, she wanted the space to have as much light as possible. Eschewing upper cabinets, she chose open shelving and countertops crafted from reclaimed oak, easy-to-care-for quartz for the island top, and stainless-steel cabinets with tricked-out drawers for easy storage.

PROJECT TEAM: Kitchen Design: Cathy LeHew, Abundance Organizing, abundanceorganizing.com; Contractor: Mark Franko Custom Building, frankocustombuilding.com; Cabinetry: Ikea; Appliances: Wolf, KitchenAid, Appliances on Lakeside, appliancesonlakeside.com