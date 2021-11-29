Midcentury Magic

× Expand The Giacchis’ main tree features a profusion of vintage Shiny Brite ornaments, vintage tinsel and Elvis.

Finding a Christmas tree that will clear their living room ceiling is never a problem for the Giacchi family.

In fact, they search for the tallest tree they can find. With a ceiling that’s 28 feet high at its apex, there’s no need to snip the treetop or saw off the trunk. Being able to bring home the biggest tree on the lot is just one aspect of their spacious modern house that they love.

Finding this 1979 contemporary gem amid suburban Colonials took diligence and perseverance. “We had been looking for a house for several years, and I would only settle for modern,” Kellie Giacchi says. While looking at listings in 2015, “I saw this one and thought, ‘Uh-oh, I think this is the one!’” Her instincts were confirmed when she and her husband, Chris, looked at it and fell in love. Other buyers were interested, too, but the Giacchis prevailed through some twists and turns, and finally, the West End home was theirs.

The Giacchis embrace color, whimsy and a little kitsch in their holiday decorating. In the foyer, a vintage console, tinsel trees and reindeer greet visitors with holiday cheer. Front doors in bright orange — Kellie's favorite color — and whimsical holiday decorations hint at the retro style inside.

The Giacchis appreciate every aspect of their 4,800-square-foot house, which was designed by Richmond architects David White and Larry Shifflett for Bob and Bliss Buford in 1979. “It’s well-made, has character and is solid,” Chris says. “Everything was so well thought out, and they used the best quality materials.” Pointing to the back of the house, which is nearly all glass and looks out onto the lush 12th-hole fairway of the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Golf Course, he says, “I love how when you come up to it, it’s all roof, and then you walk inside, and there’s a view and all of this light.”

“Embracing color, whimsy and even a little kitsch works for us.” —Kellie Giacchi

When the house was built, stone used for the fireplace chimneys was brought by the truckload from the Bufords’ mountain property. Some ceilings are made of redwood paneling, there are walnut and teak accents, the floors are hardwood and the roof is Hendricks tile, a flat concrete shingle that lasts for many years. "We are so lucky and grateful to be here," Kellie says. "We feel like we are stewards of this home.”

What makes this family’s home different from most in Richmond at Christmastime is the context for the trimmings — inside it’s midcentury modern, top to bottom. Finding just the right furnishings, including a collection of glass Shiny Brite ornaments for their super tall tree, has not been a chore. “I was raised in flea markets and antique malls,” Kellie explains.

A wall of windows overlooks the 12th-hole fairway of the Country Club of Virginia's James River Course. The home's original owners had the stone for the fireplace chimneys quarried from their mountain property. In a nook, a kitschy cradle and tinsel tree welcome the naughty and the nice.

As a child, she often accompanied her parents to the now defunct Big Flea, a huge monthly market at the state fairgrounds. “I bought my first midcentury item on layaway in 10th grade. ... When Chris and I got together, I dragged him into it,” she says with a laugh. Chris adds that he was a willing convert and participant in the hunt for new items. Their shared passion for midcentury design shows in the hutches, consoles, shelving, bar, tables, lamps and seating that fill the house.

Now ready for another Christmas, the house is a festive celebration of retro style. “We don’t take our decorating too seriously and like to have fun with it,” Kellie says. “Embracing color, whimsy and even a little kitsch works for us. … The more glitter and sparkle, the better!” From the wreaths on the cheery orange front doors to the colorful tinsel trees scattered throughout, there’s ample seasonal decor to enjoy.

Kellie and Chris Giacchi share a passion for midcentury design. Kellie, who says she's a mega-fan, displays her collection of Elvis memorabilia throughout the house. Kellie calls the primary bedroom, with its updated bath and fireplace in the sitting room, her haven.

The main tree, around 13 feet tall most years, is decorated by Chris, Kellie and their two daughters, ages 7 and 9. There are lots of Shiny Brite orbs, mostly jewel tones, and Elvis makes an appearance on branches high and low. (Kellie concedes that she is a “mega Elvis fan.”) “The girls have their special ornaments that they’ve made throughout the years that we always include on the tree, too,” Kellie says. “They love to decorate their own rooms and will grab things from our stash to claim for their rooms when I bring it all down from the attic.”

On Christmas morning, Santa will have filled the Giacchis’ stockings, which are hung from the mantel of the breakfast room fireplace. “We’ll have a Kringle pastry and a large breakfast where my parents join us after the excitement of opening Santa’s gifts,” Kellie says. “Chris’ dad, who is from Sicily, will have made a large pan of lasagna around the holidays that feeds us for days.” While the Giacchis’ home may be modern inside and out, traditions dear to their hearts will always be part of their holiday festivities.