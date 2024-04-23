Engaging Kids’ Spaces

Color is having a moment in interior design, and kid’s spaces are no exception. While neutral nurseries and playrooms will always have their fans, colorfully designed rooms are gaining prominence. Color is known to have a positive effect on a child’s psyche — soft pinks, greens, lavenders and blues have a soothing effect, while vivid reds, oranges and yellows spark imagination and creativity — and helps to shape an environment as unique as the child it’s designed for.

× Expand Photo by Kip Dawkins

Pretty in Purple

The color palette for this child’s room was never in question, says Lizzie Cullen Cox: Purple is her 6-year-old client’s favorite color. To get the project started, the decorator pulled some whimsical wallpaper patterns in purple and presented them to her client (and her mom). They loved Quadrille’s Links II pattern in Purple Lilacs, so Cox built the decor around it, mixing old and new furnishings and purple tones to create a room her little client can grow into.

× Expand Photo by Stacey Zarin Goldberg

Happy Wildflowers

Her client knew she was having a girl but didn’t want the nursery to be too girly, interior decorator Anne Pulliam says. This garden print wallpaper from F. Schumacher & Co. reflects the mother’s love of nature and wildflowers. Roman shades in a large-scale Kelly Wearstler fabric inject a modern sensibility. Pops of color drawn from the wallpaper — such as the yellow Coleen and Company Leafy Pendant light fixture and the blue lampshade — add an unexpected lift.

× Expand Photo by Kip Dawkins

Classic Charm

Interior decorator Ashley Hanley dressed her daughter’s nursery in a palette of calming pinks and greens and grounding browns inspired by Lee Jofa’s classic Hollyhock floral chintz fabric, creating a room that her little girl can grow into. Brunschwig & Fils Les Touches Green wallpaper enlivens the space, while furnishings in darker hues of green and pink help keep the room from feeling too sweet. The mix of high and low and antique and new furniture, along with family mementos, adds to the charm.