Bold & Bright

× 1 of 3 Expand The beverage center features a golden-yellow backsplash and provides easy access from the dining room for after-dinner coffee or drinks. × 2 of 3 Expand The kitchen island was chosen because of its simple and oversized square legs. Contrasting dark and lighter colors work together to create a modern vibe. × 3 of 3 Expand An accordion-style window above the bar seating opens onto the outdoor patio bar to create a pass-through for outdoor meals and parties. Prev Next

Color blocking is a design solution that helps a space not only feel simpler but also easier to understand because at first glance there are fewer concepts to try and process. It helps to create moods and zones within an area while creating a hierarchy of focal points when there are multiple functions in the same space.

The owners of this home in Windsor Farms worked with Anna León, the principal of Haus of León, on the addition to their kitchen during a partial redesign of their home, which they wanted to exude a warm, loving and happy family focused energy. They brought their ideas to León, who ensured they landed well. To make certain that the overall design and color blocking throughout the house was cohesive, León worked alongside Deep Run Renovations, the contractor on the project.

With the selection of a Reine matte ceramic wall tile in Golden, a bright yellow picket pattern, for use throughout the kitchen, León knew that all other fixtures, colors and cabinets would need to be bold and strong to work with it and all other blockings in the room. A darker island surrounded by a lighter perimeter works with the backsplash tile to create a fun and modern environment. Several cabinet colors were considered before a cream paint and dark wood stain combination was selected to complement the other color blocking zones throughout the kitchen and the house. Custom floating shelves were stained to match the island cabinetry.

The light fixtures in the kitchen worked in tandem with the overall lighting design of the rest of the home addition. León selected a modern lozenge-shaped design in black that goes with the owner’s overall theme of being welcoming, playful, and simple. Lighting is also hidden into the undersides of the custom floating shelves in the kitchen and the dining room.

The finished project is elegant and modern, and it shows the client's joyful personality. It’s the perfect mix for a young family in an older Windsor Farms home.