Great Spaces: Warm and Welcoming

× Expand Photo by Kip Dawkins

With a spicy color palette that includes shades of orange and brown, artist Sally Bowring’s abstract painting inspired the colors in this Goochland family room. The decision to play off the painting “just sort of happened organically,” says designer Suellen Gregory. Three molasses-colored, vintage-inspired leather couches create cozy U-shaped seating to reflect the room’s family-oriented sensibility, as does the durable, oversized wooden coffee table. And then there are the bronzed cowboy boots and the antique press and chairs, all part of juxtaposing old and new. The result is picture perfect.