To Infinity and Beyond

× Expand Photo by Jenn Mallory/New Media Systems

The owners of this Richmond home worked with Rock Creek Innovations to create an inviting spot for both entertainment and relaxation. In addition, they requested a space that would transcend seasons. A heated infinity pool from Douglas Aquatics provides the focal point of the entertaining area — with an elevated view of the James River. A combination of lighting fixtures from Coppermoon and Kichler illuminate the way across the space, which is laid out using Blue Stone Select pavers. All these elements come together to make this spot both functional and beautiful.