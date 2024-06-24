Sightseers

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

You can get lost in the 600 postcards papering the walls of Scott and Lisa Hedrick’s powder room; it’s a truly immersive experience. Inspired by a fraction of the collection displayed elsewhere in the Hedricks’ home, decorator Erin Campbell sought to amplify the postcards’ impact by displaying them in a novel way — as wallpaper. When designing the arrangement of the cards, Campbell spent hours working on the creative puzzle to make sure the colors and objects depicted blend in a seamless rhythm throughout the room. The postcards, acquired on the Hedricks’ travels and from local shops Mongrel and World of Mirth, infuse the space with bits of Richmond, vacation destinations and creative flair.