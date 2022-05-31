Great Spaces: Raising the Bar

× Expand Photo by Gordon Gregory

McVey-Valentine Interior Design worked with the owner of this Windsor Farms home to ensure that the details of the bar not only matched the color scheme in the rest of the home, but also complemented her art collection. Custom cabinets painted in Farrow & Ball’s Mole's Breath and topped with a granite countertop and a round bar sink provide cover for Sub-Zero refrigerated drawers. Custom-colored Phillip Jeffries wallpaper in a woven silk-screened grasscloth pairs with an African Luxe light fixture, which at night casts an effect mimicking the wallpaper, to complete the look.