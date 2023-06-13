Magenta Lives!

× Expand Photo by Ansel Olson

In a world dominated by neutrals and muted color palettes, the bold color scheme in this newly built home in Stony Point Green is a wonderful exception. The homeowners, who say they specified everything in the house that wouldn’t fall out if you turned it over, created the black-and-white environment with their builder. Designer Jamie Ivey introduced pops of magenta and purple with the vintage rug and the Bethany Mabee graphic painting over the two-tone console. Custom magenta velvet chaise lounges and purple waterfall stools enliven the living areas. Instead of stark or stuffy, it’s warm and cozy, and the owners love calling it home.