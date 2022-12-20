Holiday Grandeur

× Expand Photo by Christy Kosnic

At her home in Chantilly, designer Sallie Lord of GreyHunt Interiors, whose client base extends to Central Virginia, has created her take on a modern winter wonderland, where black and white replace traditional reds and greens with dramatic results. Muted white walls with minimal black accents allow small pops of color to make a large impact through the use of greenery and luxe throw pillows. Textured ribbons in black and white paired with family heirlooms give the tree an updated vibe while allowing the gold accents to shine and infuse the room with warmth and holiday cheer. Mixing modern pieces like the abstract painting and the Lucite table with classic busts has created an elegant room that is a feast for the senses.