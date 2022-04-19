Great Spaces: Elegant Birds

× Expand Photo by Parker Michels-Boyce and Josh Welch

Designer Jennifer Welch traveled from Oklahoma City to make this West End formal half-bath a statement room with a punch. Hand-painted flamingo wallpaper by de Gournay creates a backdrop that makes a bold expression, while marble mosaic flooring by Ann Sacks pushes boundaries in going for a maximalist vibe. Sconces were added to provide ambient light while anchoring the mirror. The vanity is a family heirloom, having belonged to the owner’s grandfather. All these elements come together to create a guest experience that wows the senses.