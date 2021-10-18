Great Spaces: Dapper Dining

× Expand Photo by Khand Tenney (click upper-right corner of image to expand)

This cool West End dining room is proof positive that living in a rental home with strict parameters

on decorating doesn’t automatically mean living with dreary decor. Designer Lee Harmon Waters worked with her client, a newly single dad, to create a space that suits both grown-up dinner parties and crafting with his young daughter and friends. The bold blue, green and black color scheme mitigates the effect of the existing wall color that couldn’t be repainted. Classic midcentury modern Panton chairs, a dramatic chandelier from Hudson Valley Lighting and performance everything, from the wool rug to the chenille on the banquette to the unfinished concrete tabletop, make it perfect for entertaining friends and family.