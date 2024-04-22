Athena’s Lair

× Expand Photo by Abigail Grey Johnston

Instantly transporting you to the regal libraries of country estates, Cami Ragano’s home office channels the brooding nature of her Victorian home, weaving together elements of a traditionally masculine study with pieces that evoke a subtle feminine power. Deep green walls (Crisp Romaine by Benjamin Moore) paired with black furniture nod to dark academia, while the spice-toned Turkish carpet infuses the space with warmth. Neutral curtains allow one to relish in the juxtaposition of rich tones in the space empowered by the majesty of the Greek goddess painting.