A Resurrection

Charged with transforming the ruins of a 1910 auto repair shop in the Fan into an inspiring residence, architect David Johannas of Johannas Design Group pondered, “What do you do when all you have is a box and everything that should be outside the box isn’t there?”

With a site landlocked by alleys, Johannas thought inside the box, forming inviting spaces — a porch, balcony and garage — by carving into the existing structure. Industrial materials, original brick and massive trusses honor the building’s history and help preserve the character of the neighborhood.