Gardens of Eden

× Expand An 80-pound sculpture of Bacchus, the Roman god of wine, is a nod to the client’s late husband, an oenophile. (Photo by Nick Dale/New Media Systems)

Mediterranean Escape

Surrounded by water on three sides, this home leans into a Mediterranean aesthetic that extends throughout the landscaping. Homescapes built a deck around the existing pool, added seating and a propane fire pit, and developed a path for golf cart access to a riverside pier. Brick and stonework provide seamless integration with the existing home.

× Expand An original slate and stone water feature was refurbished and surrounded with variegated hostas. (Photo by Roman Lifson)

A Restorative Walkway

Wendell Welder restored the Charles Gillette-style gardens at this Westover Hills home, repairing existing water features and expanding gardens among the mature trees. Seasonal plantings maintain a palette of green and white, from dogwoods, peonies and azaleas in spring, to limelight hydrangeas and Japanese anemones in fall, and boxwoods in winter. Ferns provide texture, grasses bring movement, and crepe myrtles add colorful accents.

× Expand A planting bed softens the hardscape while providing privacy from adjacent neighbors. (Photo by Kate Magee Photography)

Church Hill Courtyard

Tasked with converting a small, Church Hill patio into an outdoor entertainment space, Cite Design swapped historic bricks for a modular bluestone pattern to create designated seating and dining areas with a gas fire pit and built-in grill. Landscaping features, such as the broomstick fence, preserve the home’s historic nature.

× Expand A floating roof, set on galvanized steel legs, covers a breezy sitting area with a recessed TV. (Photo by Ansel Olson)

A Mid-mod Mood

To complement the Alan McCullough-designed midcentury modern home, Scott Stephens of SMS Architects used poured concrete privacy walls to encapsulate a natural meadow of wildflowers. Large porcelain tiles on the pool deck provide a clean and simple accent. A bathroom offers a transition into the home without losing the window details — a significant architectural feature.

× Expand The client’s existing chairs were sandblasted and repainted and placed midway between the pool and raised deck. (Photo by Jeff Cartwright)

Rustic Retreat

Following a complete demolition of the existing pool deck, Jeff Cartwright of Cartwright Landscaping added retaining walls, a raised deck and louvered privacy screens. A hillside pathway with bluestone steps and slate chips leads to the lake below. The yard’s woodland feel is complemented by Japanese maple, gingko and birch trees, as well as decorative grasses.

× Expand A cutwork gate protects the garden from deer while preserving the view of the courtyard beyond. (Photo by Gordon Gregory)

Garden Gateway

With clients who have a passion for gardening, Russell Combs balanced architectural boxwoods of varying shapes and sizes with loose, flowering plants that add interest throughout the spring, summer and fall. Boxwood bushes also provide a barrier against the substantial deer population. A walkway surrounded by perennials softens the space between the parking area and side entrance.