Gardens of Eden

6 inspiring outdoor spaces crafted by Richmond landscape designers

by

Mediterranean Escape

Surrounded by water on three sides, this home leans into a Mediterranean aesthetic that extends throughout the landscaping. Homescapes built a deck around the existing pool, added seating and a propane fire pit, and developed a path for golf cart access to a riverside pier. Brick and stonework provide seamless integration with the existing home.

A Restorative Walkway

Wendell Welder restored the Charles Gillette-style gardens at this Westover Hills home, repairing existing water features and expanding gardens among the mature trees. Seasonal plantings maintain a palette of green and white, from dogwoods, peonies and azaleas in spring, to limelight hydrangeas and Japanese anemones in fall, and boxwoods in winter. Ferns provide texture, grasses bring movement, and crepe myrtles add colorful accents.

Church Hill Courtyard

Tasked with converting a small, Church Hill patio into an outdoor entertainment space, Cite Design swapped historic bricks for a modular bluestone pattern to create designated seating and dining areas with a gas fire pit and built-in grill. Landscaping features, such as the broomstick fence, preserve the home’s historic nature. 

A Mid-mod Mood

To complement the Alan McCullough-designed midcentury modern home, Scott Stephens of SMS Architects used poured concrete privacy walls to encapsulate a natural meadow of wildflowers. Large porcelain tiles on the pool deck provide a clean and simple accent. A bathroom offers a transition into the home without losing the window details — a significant architectural feature.

Rustic Retreat

Following a complete demolition of the existing pool deck, Jeff Cartwright of Cartwright Landscaping added retaining walls, a raised deck and louvered privacy screens. A hillside pathway with bluestone steps and slate chips leads to the lake below. The yard’s woodland feel is complemented by Japanese maple, gingko and birch trees, as well as decorative grasses.

Garden Gateway

With clients who have a passion for gardening, Russell Combs balanced architectural boxwoods of varying shapes and sizes with loose, flowering plants that add interest throughout the spring, summer and fall. Boxwood bushes also provide a barrier against the substantial deer population. A walkway surrounded by perennials softens the space between the parking area and side entrance.