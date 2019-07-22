Drama Queen

The original kitchen was dark, cramped and seemingly out of place with the elegant decor in this Fan rowhouse. “The homeowner wanted something bold and different, and gave me the leeway to explore and push boundaries,” says designer Dana McKenna, CKD, who opened the kitchen to an adjoining den and reconfigured the layout with the kitchen at the center. A high-gloss black-painted wood floor set the tone for the color scheme; the figured marble slabs behind the stove pulled the concept together. Brushed-gold fixtures add a dramatic touch.
Schumacher grasscloth wallpaper in light gray warms up and unifies the space. Larger custom windows, new lighting and a portrait of Prince by Charlotte artist Lori Love were must-haves in the den.
“The black-and-white figured marble slabs were originally intended for the waterfall island,” McKenna says. “There wasn’t enough for the island, but it was ideal for the backsplash behind the stove.”
McKenna discovered the European brushed-gold light fixture in a Miami showroom a few years ago and kept it in mind. “This was the perfect spot for it,” McKenna says.
Antonio acrylic bar stools with back pillows from CB2 line the double waterfall island. The renovation received top honors in the 2018 regional Wolf/Sub-Zero design contest.
Contemporary acrylic and brushed-gold hardware is like jewelry for the cabinet in the new bar area.
The wallpaper, which matches the hallway, and mirrored-tile backsplash were retained when the bar area was updated with a new cabinet, icemaker and black granite countertop.
PROJECT TEAM: Interior Designer and Contractor: Dana McKenna Designs; Cabinetry: Crystal Cabinets; Window Fabricator: Wellborn & Wright; Painting Contractor: H.J. Holtz & Son; Appliances: Wolf, Sub-Zero; Homeowner: Lauren Harrison