Custom Blend

The cramped kitchen in this 1955 Windsor Farms home needed a complete overhaul. While both homeowners agreed to reconfigure the space and turn an unused breakfast area into a mudroom, it was up to interior designer Blaine McDermott of MCD Interior Design to bridge the gap between their competing styles. He is more traditional; she favors a funkier, bohemian look. The new space combines classic white cabinetry with an earthy cerused oak island, a hand-painted floor and a pop of hand-painted tile. “It was a fun exercise trying to marry two totally different design aesthetics,” McDermott says.
Pendants from Restoration Hardware and a restaurant-style faucet harmonize with the industrial Viking range and hood that were the only elements saved from the old kitchen.
ISLAND: A cerused oak island adds contrast and warmth to the new kitchen.
DURING: The old kitchen was gutted and reconfigured.
A drop zone off the garage serves as a landing spot for purses and keys. Drawers corral schoolwork, with a file drawer below. Cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore’s “Cloud Cover.” The patterned tile adds a fun design element.
TILE: The handmade custom tile is from Tabarka.
A small 3-foot window was made as large as structurally possible so that the homeowners can watch their children play in the backyard. The tile from Sonoma Tilemakers was hand glazed in a custom white to match the dining room wallpaper and tie the two rooms together.
The mudroom floor was hand painted with a custom design by Stephanie Van Buren of S.G. Decorative Designs. Custom storage lockers from Martin-Star Cabinetry & Design feature a cerused oak back to tie in with the new island.
A custom breakfront is situated across from the storage lockers in the mudroom. It has a classic look and provides ample storage. “With custom cabinets you can make them to the exact size and depth you need,” McDermott says. “We utilized every single inch.”
LIGHT: The inside of this pierced Moroccan lantern from Green Front Furniture was custom painted coral by H.J. Holtz & Son to cast a warm glow.
PROJECT TEAM: Interior Designer: Blaine McDermott of MCD Interior Design, Contractor: Carnes Home Builders, Cabinetry: Martin-Star Handmade Cabinetry & Design, Homeowners: Kim Cressy and Chris Crowe