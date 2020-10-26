Designing rooms — bedrooms and playrooms — for kids can be challenging.

After all, their tastes are evolving: What they love today, they might discard tomorrow. So how do you design a young but elevated space that will both capture a little one’s imagination and grow with the child?

We present a variety of ideas for kids’ spaces from local designers Heather Drew, Sara Hillery, Tiara Holloway, Lindsey Frank, Lesley Glotzl, Angela Wilson Lee, Lori Loomis, Amanda Nisbet and Jessica Williamson.

Each room is unique, designed with its young tenants in mind. The designers interpreted their young clients’ (or parents’) interests to create highly personalized spaces, incorporating classic decorative elements that can transition from childhood to tween to teenage years and beyond.

× Expand Grandkids Rule: This delightful bunk room by designer Jessica Williamson is home to the owners’ grandchildren when they’re in town for a visit. Crisp blue-and-white patterns — layered and mixed — create a warm, welcoming vibe. Cozy bunk beds, whimsical art and plenty of room to play make this a perfect home away from home. (Photo by Alexis Courtney)

× Expand Boho Baby: Designer Lindsey Frank created this darling nursery for clients who wanted to carry their eclectic aesthetic into their baby’s room. A handprinted geometric wallpaper from Sister Parrish, layered with custom Rebecca Atwood drapes in a simple Ikat pattern, vintage textiles and a simple, modern crib combine to inject a bit of boho charm. (Photo by Shanda Humphrey)

× Expand Pretty in Pink: Designer Lori Loomis created this charming little girl’s room for a special young lady — her daughter — whose love of flowers, books, stuffed animals and the color pink are reflected in the decor. The delightful mix of floral patterns, soft pastels, a cozy sleigh bed and bright artwork give it a girly chic style. (Photo by Mick Anders)

× Expand Beach Boys: The classic red, white and blue color scheme in this boys’ beach house bedroom by designer Amanda Nisbet is totally shipshape. A pair of color-coordinated life preservers, crisp stripes, bright white paneling, built-in bunks, pristine blue-and-white bedding and signal flag pillows add to the nautical flair. (Photo by Roger Davies)

× Expand Sweet Dreams: The soft mint-and-pink palette of this dreamy girl’s nursery designed by Tiara Holloway was inspired by the muted shades of a desert landscape. Artwork such as the handcrafted name plaque personalizes the room, while the bold graphic painted on the walls keeps the look girly, but not overly sweet. (Photo by Brian Watson)

× Expand Organic Baby: A gender-neutral color scheme, organic cotton and linen textiles, an organic wool rug, and artfully “upscaled” pieces from the thrift store give this charming nursery by designer Sara Hillery a timeless appeal. The sweet illustrations on the wall over the changing table were found in a vintage book of nursery rhymes. (Photo by Kip Dawkins)

× Expand Playful & Grown-up: Designer Heather Drew’s dreamy playroom is playful — of course — and a bit grown-up. A light-filled room with energizing pops of color, a fab window seat, cozy armchairs, a pint-sized cheval mirror and plenty of floor space, it’s perfect for dress-up, playing games, building forts and story time, as well as virtual classes. (Photo by Ansel Olson)

× Expand Under the Eaves: The magical “Merriment” tent at the heart of this enchanting playroom by designer Angela Wilson Lee was created to inspire cozy story times, tea parties and fun. A marvelous mix of pattern and color, the tent, illuminated with fairy lights and bedazzles inside, is roomy enough for friends and visits from Nana. (Photo by Shaniell Owens)