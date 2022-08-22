Cooking al Fresco

× 1 of 4 Expand A thin stone veneer of Colonial Wall Stone by SiteOne Landscape clads the kitchen, housing plenty of storage and appliances including a gas grill, a refrigerator and hidden double trash bins. The drop-in Delta Heat sink rests in an Ubatuba granite countertop from Classic Granite & Marble. A flexible grill light illuminates late-night cooking, and weatherproof outlets allow the use of appliances. × 2 of 4 Expand The dining area's pergola is made of pressure-treated pine, with an enclosed television. × 3 of 4 Expand The fire pit and chairs create an inviting space for late-night conversation or enjoying the latest bestselling novel. × 4 of 4 Expand Bar-top seating allows the cook to converse with guests while working the grills. Like a mosaic, shaped Antika pavers in various colors are paired with larger Champlain gray pavers to define the patio floor. Prev Next

The owners of this Glen Allen home love to entertain, and they worked with Greg Koehler and his team at Outdoor Dreams to create a complete outdoor kitchen that included all the essentials. A smoker from Big Green Egg joins appliances by Delta Heat, while the layout of the stone patio and cooking areas provides an efficient use of space. In addition, lots of amenities, plenty of seating and scenic landscaping add to the entertaining experience, making this well-loved outdoor kitchen the main gathering point of their home.