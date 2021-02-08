Classic With a Hint of Modern

× 1 of 4 Expand An original window and vintage radiator — hidden under a custom bench — were among the homeowners’ must-saves. Ivey added new French doors, reorganized the work zone and designed a peninsula with seating. Brass accents include Visual Comfort pendants and a Brizio faucet. × 2 of 4 Expand Traditional Shaker-style cabinetry painted in Farrow & Ball’s Mouse’s Back, a warm green/brown, is paired with ARC Calacatta Huntington Quartz countertops and walls finished in Benjamin Moore’s White Dove paint. Elongated subway tile laid in a herringbone pattern adds subtle texture. × 3 of 4 Expand A space-saving sliding door hides the pantry when not in use. Ivey used the low ceilings and awkward angles in the pantry to add storage space and a wine cooler. × 4 of 4 Expand One of the homeowners' must-haves, the coffee bar is revealed when the pantry door is closed. Prev Next

When the kitchen in this Ginter Park home was first constructed, it was state of the art for the time. But by 2019, it was sadly outdated. “The renovation required a total rethinking of the layout,” says Jamie Ivey, the project’s interior designer. “We had to come up with some magic to create the open-feeling kitchen my clients desired.”

Working within the parameters of a space that could not be altered — it’s flanked by staircases on either side — Ivey reorganized the work zone, added a peninsula with seating and increased storage space in the pantry.

PROJECT TEAM: Interior and kitchen design: Jamie Ivey, iveydesigngroup.com; General contractor: Tenserhaus Construction, tenserhaus.com; Cabinetry: Virginia Woodcrafters LLC, virginiawoodcrafters.com; Appliances: Café Series by GE