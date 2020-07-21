Cabana House

× Expand The covered patio has glass doors that fully open, creating a stunning indoor/outdoor space. A large sectional and a pair of swivel lounge chairs upholstered in outdoor-friendly fabrics invite lounging.

When their latest home project was finished last summer, Fleet and Elizabeth Wallace had no idea how useful it would become.

Initially, the couple simply wanted a private guest room and a place they could use for entertaining on all but the coldest days of the year. Now, instead of hosting friends, the family uses the addition as much-welcome territory where they can spread out.

“We put in a pool eight years ago and love it, but we wanted a covered space nearby,” Elizabeth Wallace says. “We knew how we wanted to use the space but had no idea how to go about it.”

The Wallaces approached design firms 3North and Janie Molster Designs for a plan that would best use their corner lot, with its spacious front yard, tight backyard and two-car garage full of “what garages fill up with,” Elizabeth says — coolers, sports equipment, etc.

“We never had cars in [the garage],” she adds, “and it’s much simpler to get things approved if you don’t change the footprint.”

The solution? Go up, not out.

The design team used simple materials — like wall paneling and herringbone tile on the floor — in interesting ways to create drama in the small space. The covered patio is heated with a fireplace and radiant heating in the rafters so it can be used on all but the coldest days of the year.

The garage became a cabana, boasting a second-floor bedroom and bath, a first-floor living area with kitchen accoutrements, and an outdoor covered patio with fireplace and radiant heating in the rafters. Best of all, the sliding glass door that serves as a wall between the indoor and outdoor rooms can be opened fully so the two areas become one.

“It’s a really efficient use of space,” Elizabeth says. “It feels like it’s always been there. We were pleasantly surprised by how much they could do.”

Molster, who has worked with the family on previous renovations to the 1960s-era home, says she and her project manager, Kate Stikeleather, focused on the practical — but not at the expense of appearance.

The entry to the cabana is open to the second floor, making room for a dramatic conical light fixture. "The ceiling height is wonderful," Molster says. "We went for the gusto." The kitchen — an evolved kitchenette, according to Molster — is perfect for a guest and a great space for entertaining with plenty of storage.

“With four children [ranging in age from 18-25], I know they care about things being comfortable and durable,” Molster says. “They entertain and wanted the downstairs to be a room where the kids could have friends over.

“Beautiful needed to go hand in hand with durable,” says the designer.

They took advantage of high-performance fabrics and carpets that appear traditionally luxe but can withstand heavy wear and weather. “These new fabrics give the same tactile experience as velvet and linen,” Molster says, adding that her team often turns to indoor/outdoor carpets that are tough and stain-resistant but have a residential feel. “We use them all the time in beautiful, elegant indoor rooms,” she notes.

In the bedroom, and throughout the cabana, the designers took advantage of high-performing fabrics and carpets — tough and stain-resistant — that appear traditionally luxe but can withstand heavy wear and weather. An upholstered daybed in Wallace's favorite pink can be made up as a twin bed perfect for overflow for children. The guest room bath has a custom limed vanity and crisp black-and-white tile flooring.

Upstairs in the bedroom, a daybed under the window gives an additional overnight option. The wallpaper is bright and covers walls and ceiling alike.

“I love that bedroom, it’s so cheerful and whimsical,” the designer says. “It’s so much fun to wrap wallpaper on all of it, to play up the angles and turns.”

Elizabeth Wallace says the bedroom was a hit with guests and often in use, pre-pandemic. This spring, the dynamic shifted, as all four children returned home.

“Before, we used the patio a good amount, but it wasn’t covered; we use this a lot more,” Elizabeth says. “Rarely do we have all six at home, but right now, we do. We’re all here all day, working from home and doing school from home.”

And there’s space for that.

Janie Molster’s tips for creating your own backyard oasis

Mix it up.

Avoid using matching sets of outdoor furniture. For example, pair an aluminum cushioned sofa with woven chairs and a concrete coffee table. Consider wicker, zinc, powder-coated metals, rattan, resin, aluminum, cast stone, concrete and teak furnishings.

Go easy on color.

With nature all around, stick to a narrow color palette. Build the bones of an outdoor room in shades of black, white, grey or taupe. If true color is needed, use a few throw pillows in bright, organic hues, like a leafy green or sky blue.

Build layers.

Use a variety of textures outdoors as you would indoors. A small garden stool in stone or ceramic can double as a great perch or side table. Use outdoor damp-rated table lamps on a covered porch for enhanced lighting. An outdoor rug can define a seating or dining area; most are highly durable and can be pressure-washed.

Choose pots and planters carefully.

Be thoughtful about planters; remove or repaint them when wear begins to show. Pots shouldn’t necessarily match but should relate to the overall scheme of furnishings and hardscape. A few large-scale pots can have more impact than clusters of small ones.