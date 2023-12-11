The Butler Is In

× 1 of 3 Expand The antique Persian Malayer rug inspired the blue cabinets of this vibrant pantry by Gates Interiors. The gold and white details create a pleasing cohesion. × 2 of 3 Expand Function and aesthetic live in harmony in Ashley Hanley’s pantry. The calming green color is complemented by whimsical wallpaper, open shelving and sleek countertops. × 3 of 3 Expand This butler’s pantry by Sara Hillery is a wine lover’s fantasy. The ingenious built-in wine shelving and mirrored backsplash maximize the space. Prev Next

A typical feature of homes built before the 1920s, the butler’s pantry is making an exciting comeback. In their previous incarnation, such pantries were used as storage areas for fine china, crystal and serveware, and sometimes for plating food. It’s been said that butlers would even sleep in the pantry to protect the valuables stored there. But modern butler’s pantries are so much more and a must-have for anyone who spends significant time in the kitchen. While modern walk-in pantries are typically just used for storing food, a butler’s pantry tends to be a much more dynamic space. It has evolved into a flexible feature that can be adapted to meet each homeowner’s specific needs and aesthetic.

Coffee fanatics will find that a butler’s pantry offers the perfect venue for an elaborate coffee bar setup. Wine connoisseurs and those who entertain regularly might opt to install a wine fridge and an elaborate mini-bar. Frequent hosts often include a sink and marble countertops for food preparation and display. The butler’s pantry might even become another lively area where guests can drink and chat during holiday gatherings, especially if you want to show off the beauty of the space.

With a shift toward minimalism and a desire to declutter, the butler’s pantry can also house countertop appliances that would otherwise take up valuable surface space in the kitchen. The kitchen then becomes a calming place to cook with clear surfaces and carefully curated decor.

The organizational options for butler’s pantries are endless. In the planning stages of creating a butler’s pantry, it’s helpful to write a list of all the items that will be stored there. The exercise encourages you to think about the amount of storage you need and what type of shelving and cabinetry would be most effective. Consider what you might add in future years so that you don’t outgrow your space.

When incorporating a butler’s pantry into surrounding rooms, homeowners can either opt for cohesion between the kitchen and butler’s pantry or choose to use contrasting materials to create a distinction between the two spaces. The butler’s pantry will likely experience less wear and tear than the kitchen, so it’s possible to incorporate more luxurious finishes and surface materials than would typically be used in the kitchen. Have fun with this versatile feature. There are countless ways to customize a butler’s pantry to make it uniquely yours.