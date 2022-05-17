Bodacious Baths

× Expand Custom planters from People Via Plants add warmth and pops of color. (Photo by Alexis Courtney)

Loo Love

The first step to fixing this bathroom was to steal space from an adjoining closet, says designer Jessica Williamson of JTW Design. The expanded shower is deeper and taller, and the hallway door no longer hits the toilet (not seen). A full-height frameless glass shower door enlarges the space further, as does the bold Bedrosians Tile geometric floor design. The delicate green penny tile inside the shower and backing the shelf inset adds texture to the sleek environment.

× Expand The vanity and shelves were inspired by the client’s time in Bonaire, in the southern Caribbean, where concrete is commonly used in architecture. (Photo by Ansel Olson)

Luxe Locker Room

Nestled between a new pool pavilion and the original house, this elegant yet durable bathroom designed by architect Scott Stephens of SMS Architects is the perfect connector, using the home’s brick for one wall and the pavilion’s concrete for another. Designed as a small locker room, the space appears larger and taller than it is, thanks to a floor-to-ceiling cedar wall, the frameless glass shower and the large porcelain tile flooring.

× Expand The open white-oak shelves provide a setting for interesting vessels and toiletries. (Photo by Ansel Olson)

Pattern Repeat

Part of a whole-home renovation, this en suite bath designed by Jamie Ivey of Ivey Design Group incorporates both traditional and modern elements, creating a unique feel in a home built less than 25 years ago. Millwork is carried over from the adjacent bedroom with the pattern repeated in the tile work (not seen). Sherwin-Williams Mindful Gray provides an elegant touch. The traditional custom white-oak vanity’s drawers and cupboards were designed intentionally to suit the clients’ needs. Hudson Valley Lighting sconces deliver a soft, flattering glow.

× Expand Instead of including separate bowls, the vanity is a large trough sink with an interior slope. (Photo by John Hancock)

Blissful Bath

This spacious and luxurious en suite bath by Todd Boyd of Boyd Realty Group has all the features his client wanted: an oversize shower with multiple rain heads and a handheld sprayer, heated tile floors, and a soaking tub under a window. Wood shelves, towel hooks and a generously proportioned oak vanity, which floats above the floor, emphasizing openness, lend warmth and pick up the brown veins in the shower’s dramatic Turkish marble.