A Woodland Oasis

Designed and sited to welcome the outdoors in, the architectural elements — ample windows and high, beamed ceilings that create an expansive feel — in this modern home reflect the homeowners’ desire to make the most of the landscape.

While modern homes are often thought to have limited color schemes, the homeowners chose a bold palette of blues and greens to play against neutral walls. Natural wood — white oak, walnut and cedar — is used thoughtfully throughout, adding warmth and connecting to the verdant landscape just steps away.

“They liked color and fun, so [the design] became about balancing the color with the views,” says designer Jamie Ivey of Ivey Design Group.

In the foyer, "Cluster" by Anne Arden McDonald from Candela Gallery and a custom-colored Kyle Bunting rug. The movie room walls are painted Sherwin-Williams Greenblack, in contrast to Sherwin-Williams Snowbound on most other walls. Textured marble tile by TileBar elevates a bar near the mudroom. White oak floors and a walnut bar warm the main living space. The chandelier is by Gabriel Scott, and the artwork is from Candela Gallery. A custom pendant sculpture from FLOS decorates the white oak floating staircase. In the bathroom adjoining the game room are a floating vanity by KDW Home, vertical bar lights from Juniper Design and Fireclay floor tile. In the primary bedroom, a hot-rolled steel wall encompasses the fireplace; the chaise and chair are from Thayer Coggin. A child's bathroom boasts brilliant blue tile with blue sparkle grout from Fireclay and a family-sourced orange cube. In the main-floor sitting area are a Julie Dasher custom rug, NEFF Living glossy cabinets from KDW Home and custom leather chairs from Cisco Home. In the powder room are a floating sink and faucet by Porcelanosa, Arte wallpaper and a Tech Lighting pendant. Rich green Fireclay tile and architectural cabinet pulls from Top Knobs adorn the game room kitchenette.

The 9,000-square-foot residence offers both togetherness and separation. The open living area has kitchen, dining and sitting spaces that burst with color: blue kitchen cabinets, luxe blue-green leather recliners, chartreuse dining chairs. It’s decidedly modern, but hardly sterile.

Muted tones are found in the cocoonlike den, which serves as a movie room, with sliding panels and dark walls. Color is also limited in the main floor primary suite, which instead is layered with texture: a hot-rolled, rough-surfaced steel fireplace; Elitis wallpaper; boucle chaise; plush rug and sumptuous bedding.

“It’s the one area of the house without color, a space to retreat and unwind,” Ivey says.

Function was also essential, as the family has two sons and multiple pets. In the kitchen, rather than one oversized kitchen island as originally planned, Ivey suggested two, a work area and a bar space that the clients could envision through 3D modeling. “Once that was changed, it was like, ‘Why didn’t we do this from the beginning?’ ” Ivey says.

The resulting interiors are not only beautiful, they’re equally suited to family life and entertaining. “It’s higher-end but still approachable, tough-wearing but elevated,” Ivey says. “We kept the focus on the outside but had fun in key places.”