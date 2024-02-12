× Expand Illustration by Abigail Giuseppe

Construction techniques, tools and materials have changed dramatically since Richmond was founded in 1737. The buildings in our historic residential and commercial districts stand testament to that — many have stood for more than 100 years. But even solidly built places need a little TLC from time to time. Here’s a partial list of tradespeople well versed in historic construction practices, whose skills can help to keep your place standing for another hundred years.

Karnage Construction LLC

General Contractor

Mo Karnage, owner of a Class A-licensed construction company that does all types of work, old and new, specializes in the old stuff, historic tax credit projects and those falling under the auspices of an architectural review board. A professed fourth-generation old house fan — her great-grandfather founded Caravati’s architectural salvage — she offers a range of practical approaches to ensure that the client is really going to get what they want, whether they’re rebuilding a historic front porch or planning a whole-house renovation.

DeAndre Friend

Plaster Artisan

A third-generation master plasterer, DeAndre Friend was trained in the art of plastering by his father, Wesley Friend Jr., a master artisan who learned from his father. A craftsman with a passion for his art, Friend continually seeks to broaden his knowledge of historic plastering techniques. He has built and repaired plaster walls and cornices in historic homes such as the McIlwaine and Battersea houses in Petersburg and the midcentury 5100 Monument Ave. building in Richmond, as well as in private homes from Central Virginia to Baltimore.

Dugwood Turners

Wood Turner

Dug Campbell, proprietor of the one-man wood-turning shop Dugwood Turners, got his start turning woodwork for The Tobacco Company Restaurant in the late 1970s. Local contractors and lumber companies such as Siewers Lumber & Millwork rely on him for wooden elements ranging from porch balustrades to newel posts, finials and chair spindles. His work can be found on porches and staircases from Monument Avenue to Oregon Hill, Church Hill and the Governor’s Mansion.

Old House Authority

Window Restorer

Like the vintage buildings themselves, their original windows were built to last. They’re also key to projects seeking historic tax credits. Dixon Kerr restores, rebuilds and reglazes historic windows — sashes, glass, frames, pulleys, ropes and hardware — using labor-intensive age-old techniques and reusing all of the original parts, including the historic glass. He maintains a storehouse of old glass as well and can often provide old glass to replace broken or missing panes.

Old House Authority

Storm Window Consultant

Contemporary storm windows generally look out of place on historic buildings, but the right storm windows not only provide more modern thermal protection and protection from the elements, they also blend in with the building’s facade. Walter Dotts represents companies offering a variety of low-profile and flush-mounted secondary glazing systems approved for use in historic districts and historic buildings and can help you find the right storm windows for your project.