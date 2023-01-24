Papiers Décoratifs

No longer settling for the faded fabrics of the past, these Virginia-based designers have turned wallpaper into art that can be used in myriad fashions. Whether you’re looking to redo a whole room or simply revive an old bookcase, these papers are sure to pack a punch

Ferns in Black by Naomi McCavitt, musewallstudio.com, $90 per 25-by-96-inch roll

1. Blushed Zebras, exotic chinoiserie by Richmond artist Naomi McCavitt, musewallstudio.com, $90 per 25-by-96-inch roll; 2. Buscemi grasscloth by Susan Jamieson, available in nine different color variations, bridgetbearicolors.com, $123-$379 per yard; 3. 81613 Black White grasscloth by Lindsay Cowles, lindsaycowles.store, $1,327 for 8 yards; 4. Jaipur by Dana Gibson, danagibson.com, $275 per single roll; 5. Mum by Dana Gibson, danagibson.com, $475 per double roll; 6. Sloan Street Acanthus by Dandridge DeDe Davis, dandridgeart.com, $180 per roll; 7. Palmetum by Paul Montgomery, paulmontgomery.com, $2,625 for mural set; 8. Cheri by Sarah Rowland, sarahrowland.com, 100 square feet minimum, from $9 to $13 per square foot

The Inspiration: Dramatic yet versatile wallpapers

In Three Words: Change your view.

Notes: Imaginative designs with the ability to transform an entire space or a single piece