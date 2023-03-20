Southern Charm

1 of 9
Ginori 1735 Oriente Italiano porcelain giftware, Biggs Ltd., from $209, special order (Photo courtesy Ginori 1735)
Wildwood persimmon canisters, Green Front Furniture, $596 for the pair
Deborah Rhodes pansy napkin ring in blush, Fraîche, $22, special order
Spicher & Co. Williamsburg Antique Floral — A Solemn Soul floorcloth inspired by classic floorcloths and vintage linoleum floors, Crème de la Crème, from $42 to $1,058
Dana Gibson white bamboo bowl, chairish.com, $245
Vietri Aladdin antique lilac flatware, set of four five-piece place settings available in 16 colors, Janet Brown Interiors, $457
Cheng toile 22-inch square linen pillow, Kellogg Collection, $195
Herend-style porcelain tissue holder, The Silver Oyster (Midlothian), chairish.com, $125
Caspari brass and resin candlestick in tortoiseshell, each pattern handmade and unique, Janet Brown Interiors, $55 to $60 each
The Inspiration: A vibrant take on tradition
In Three Words: Effortlessly chic updates
Notes: Southern comforts make a comeback with a fresh and renewed charm.