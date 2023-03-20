Southern Charm

Exchanging formality for fun, Virginia-based designers have infused classic pieces with bright colors and whimsical designs, reinvigorating once staid standbys. Ready to dress up a room or round out a dinner party, these items will bring a new nostalgia to your home

Ginori 1735 Oriente Italiano porcelain giftware, Biggs Ltd., from $209, special order (Photo courtesy Ginori 1735)

Wildwood persimmon canisters, Green Front Furniture, $596 for the pair

Deborah Rhodes pansy napkin ring in blush, Fraîche, $22, special order

Spicher & Co. Williamsburg Antique Floral — A Solemn Soul floorcloth inspired by classic floorcloths and vintage linoleum floors, Crème de la Crème, from $42 to $1,058

Dana Gibson white bamboo bowl, chairish.com, $245

Vietri Aladdin antique lilac flatware, set of four five-piece place settings available in 16 colors, Janet Brown Interiors, $457

Cheng toile 22-inch square linen pillow, Kellogg Collection, $195

Herend-style porcelain tissue holder, The Silver Oyster (Midlothian), chairish.com, $125

Caspari brass and resin candlestick in tortoiseshell, each pattern handmade and unique, Janet Brown Interiors, $55 to $60 each

The Inspiration: A vibrant take on tradition

In Three Words: Effortlessly chic updates

Notes: Southern comforts make a comeback with a fresh and renewed charm.