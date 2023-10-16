Vintage Charm

× Expand Caravati’s Ashland showroom features a vast selection of salvaged architectural elements. (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Located about 15 miles north of Richmond, the town of Ashland was developed by the railroad as a resort stop in the late 1840s. Today, visitors come to enjoy Ashland’s historic main street lined with shops, restaurants, a historic inn, a brewery and more. I spent a summer Saturday afternoon exploring the town’s home furnishing offerings with my mother.

We began at Caravati’s (201 England St.), a family-owned architectural salvage firm that moved two years ago from its Manchester warehouse to Ashland’s historic Loving Ford Motor Company building. We were greeted by a sizable showroom of artisan-restored pieces and other artifacts. I was drawn to a display of late 1800s tin roof shingles repurposed as hand-painted wall art. The attached warehouse space is filled with salvaged house parts that are perfect for a home restoration or remodeling project. A few blocks down you’ll find Thrill of the Hunt (315 England St.), which specializes in restored and upcycled vintage furniture and home decor. The shop carries the full line of Annie Sloan furniture painting products and offers monthly DIY painting workshops, in addition to custom painting and interior design services. Hickory Creek Antiques (427 England St.), a charming antique mall that houses unique pieces from more than 40 local vendors, resides in the shopping center next door.

At lunch time, we headed toward Railroad Avenue to find a spot to eat along the train tracks. We decided on Homemades by Suzanne (102 N. Railroad Ave.), a decades-old Ashland institution serving Southern-style sandwiches, side salads and dessert, located in the former Ashland Coffee & Tea building, FoodiO (100 N. Railroad Ave.) is a cozy, casual spot for locally sourced breakfast and lunch items plus coffee and baked goods. Local favorite Iron Horse Restaurant (100 S. Railroad Ave.) offers contemporary Southern fare in a relaxed atmosphere. Next door to Iron Horse is Changing Reins (102 S. Railroad Ave.), an equestrian-focused boutique and consignment shop. Its selection of horse-themed gifts and home accessories includes high-end artwork, throw pillows, drinkware, stationery and more.

The Shop at 112 (112 Thompson St.) is a treasure trove of classic and vintage furniture and home decor sourced from local retailers Treasures on the Ni and Tiger Wood Worx. With its curated collection of chinoiserie, luxe animal prints and all things rattan and wicker, the quaint storefront is a grandmillennial’s dream. I longingly eyed a teal blue velvet camelback settee that would look perfect in my living room. Walking a short distance from Thompson Street, our last stop of the day was Re-funk-it (120 Hanover Ave.), a small-batch retailer of handcrafted art and gifts. It’s impossible not to smile as you pore over its whimsical selection, ranging from fun papier-mâché animal busts to colorful felted napkin rings. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, stop at Sugar Fix Bakery (105 England St.) for a treat before heading home.