Talking Turkeys

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos via Wikimedia Commons × 2 of 5 Expand Woodland (Turkey) by Spode: Drawing on their rich history in transferware, Spode’s Woodland Turkey design employs a floral border called “British Flowers” that they originated in 1828. Set in traditional browns and sepias, the turkey remains the regal focus of this updated classic. (Photo courtesy Spode) × 3 of 5 Expand Plymouth Turkey by Williams Sonoma: New to the market, the Plymouth Turkey design by Williams Sonoma gives the appearance of having been around for centuries. Harking back to the iconic “Wild Turkeys” design by Johnson Brothers, the holiday bird is surrounded by the bounty of the autumn harvest. With options for a geometric border in place of their fine-lined fall wreath, this pattern lends itself perfectly to the tradition of mixing and matching transferware. (Photo courtesy Williams Sonoma) × 4 of 5 Expand Botanical Harvest Turkey by Pottery Barn: Inspired by the bright colors and beautiful game birds of its predecessors, Botanical Harvest by Pottery Barn weaves together delicate florals with contrasting colors, resulting in a striking modern design. (Photo courtesy Pottery Barn) × 5 of 5 Expand His Majesty platter by Johnson Brothers (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Prev Next

The year 1863 marked a seminal time in America as President Abraham Lincoln declared the fourth Thursday of each November a day of national thanksgiving. This proclamation inspired the creative minds of British potters to capitalize on America’s newly established holiday with what is now a tradition in many households: English transferware turkey plates.

Before the turkey plate came transferware, products of a process established by English potters in the 1750s that allowed them to transfer ornate designs from copper plates to paper and finally onto pottery pieces. This method allowed the potters to create dinnerware as elaborate as the fine hand-painted dishes exclusive to the wealthy elite in a manner that made it more affordable and accessible to the masses.

Some of the earliest and still most sought-after producers of transferware are Spode, Johnson Brothers, Wedgwood and Royal Staffordshire. These companies strove to create dinnerware in styles at the height of fashion, frequently employing elaborate East Asian or floral patterns in a variety of tones such as mulberry, red and blue. Always ahead of the curve, producers quickly noted Americans’ interest in specialized dinnerware for Thanksgiving and began marketing the now iconic turkey plates as early as 1870.

In production for over 100 years, these plates have graced countless tables over generations, though some patterns have proven more popular than others. Standing the test of time, Johnson Brothers is responsible for two of perhaps the most recognizable patterns of them all, “His Majesty” and “Wild Turkeys.” Both designs feature a regal turkey surrounded by the bounty of the fall harvest depicted in tones of brown and sepia, encompassing all that one associates with Thanksgiving. Many other potteries worked to meet the growing demand for turkey plates, churning out a multitude of styles and colors over the decades, though none seem to have achieved the ubiquity of the Johnson Brothers designs.

The wide array of Thanksgiving turkey-inspired dinnerware available has taken these plates from a fad to a full-on classic. One can still readily find these antique plates at local shops such as Vintage Glass and Pottery in Lakeside and the West End Antiques Mall, and online at eBay and Chairish. Contemporary turkey plate collections are available from Spode. Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma also have several options. New or antique, bright hues or muted tones, on display or displaying a meal, some form of the turkey plate will always have a place in our homes and celebrations.