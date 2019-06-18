Tropical Punch

The Inspiration: Sultry, sunny locales
In Three Words: Welcome to paradise
Note: Create a tropical retreat with bold, leafy motifs and vibrant colors.
Banana Leaf wallpaper by Ashford Tropics,York Wallcoverings, $95.98 roll (Photo courtesy York Wallcoverings)
Pink Birds print by Paule Marrot, Crème de la Crème, $2,700
Paradise napkins by Design Design,Mongrel, $5.75
Coral bookends, Verve at The Shops at 5807, $69 pair
Rettile vases, Ruth & Ollie, $85 and $66
Swaying Palms Aloe pillow, U-Fab, $199.99
Tropical Boho Leaf sconce, Shades of Light, $239
Pleated-back chair by LEE Industries, Williams & Sherrill, $1,553
Punch it up with bold botanicals.