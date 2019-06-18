Tropical Punch

Invigorate your living space with a trip to the tropics. Add spice to your surroundings with botanical motifs and a rich, exotic color palette. Pair lush greens with Pantone’s Color of the Year, Living Coral, for an extra pop.

by

The Inspiration: Sultry, sunny locales  

In Three Words: Welcome to paradise  

Note: Create a tropical retreat with bold, leafy motifs and vibrant colors.

×

1 of 8

departments_thegoods_ASH650BananaLeaf_hp0519.jpg

Banana Leaf wallpaper by Ashford Tropics,York Wallcoverings, $95.98 roll (Photo courtesy York Wallcoverings)

×

2 of 8

departments_thegoods_pink-birds_hp0519.jpg

Pink Birds print by Paule Marrot, Crème de la Crème, $2,700

×

3 of 8

departments_thegoods_4Y7A3046-3_hp0519.jpg

Paradise napkins by Design Design,Mongrel, $5.75

×

4 of 8

departments_thegoods_4Y7A3039_hp0519.jpg

Coral bookends, Verve at The Shops at 5807, $69 pair

×

5 of 8

departments_thegoods_4Y7A3062_hp0519.jpg

Rettile vases, Ruth & Ollie, $85 and $66

×

6 of 8

departments_thegoods_4Y7A3057_hp0519.jpg

Swaying Palms Aloe pillow, U-Fab, $199.99

×

7 of 8

departments_thegoods_SC18139_silo_hp0519.jpg

Tropical Boho Leaf sconce, Shades of Light, $239

×

8 of 8

departments_thegoods_R-Home_4Y7A3038-3-copy_hp0519.jpg

Pleated-back chair by LEE Industries, Williams & Sherrill, $1,553

Punch it up with bold botanicals.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

On Newsstands Now:

May-June 2019 issue

Manage Account

Give a Gift