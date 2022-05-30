Top of the Range

Today’s kitchen ranges are a combination of design, functionality and smart-home concepts. These energy-efficient stoves provide the opportunity for owners to personalize and streamline the time they spend cooking. Here are six models that offer everything from luxury detailing to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.

The La Cornue Château Series 165 Range

Handmade and numbered, with two vaulted ovens — one gas and one electric — this 65-inch range is available in 48 standard enamel finishes and five range-top configurations. lacornue.com

The LG Electric InstaView Range

Along with air-fry mode and ProBake Convection technology, perhaps its most notable feature is a sous-vide option that cooks food in vacuum-sealed bags at precise low temperatures with controlled airflow, locking in flavor, aroma and nutrients. lg.com

The Samsung Flex Duo Front

This 6.3-cubic-foot, dual-fuel range can be used as one large or two smaller ovens with Smart Dial settings and air-fry mode. Connecting to Wi-Fi, it's also voice-enabled. samsung.com

The Monogram Redesigned Statement Collection Professional Range

With an exclusive TrueTemp gas burner that can be set to hold an exact temperature for perfect results, it also offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. monogram.com

The Wolf 48-inch Gas Range

Featuring a large-capacity gas convection oven, it also has an additional 18-inch oven, four sealed-gas burners, and an infrared charbroiler and griddle. subzero-wolf.com

The BlueStar Nova (RNB) Series Range

It features an extra-large convection oven, a precise 130-degree simmer burner and a customizable cooktop. Choose from 1,000-plus colors and finishes. bluestarcooking.com