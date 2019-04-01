The Naturals

This spring, clean up with simplified, natural inspiration — refresh your space with earthy elements such as cork, clay, wicker, rattan and raw wood

The Inspiration: Raw materials

In Three Words: Natural, clean, serene

Note: Craft a relaxing ambiance with natural materials and earthy textures.

Rush Moon chair by Kalalou, Style Post at the Shops at 5807, $195 (Photo courtesy Kalalou)

Mango wood and woven rope bench,Williams & Sherrill, $414

“Fawn” sideboard in white oak by Gazzda, LaDiff, $2,159

Natural nesting baskets by Lazy Susan, Ruth & Ollie, $75 to $122

“Orion” candlesticks by Shiraleah, Gild and Ash, $42 to $48

Tan natural floor pillow with down form, Bridget Beari Home Store, $280

End-grain walnut cutting board by Woodcraft by Keith Beam, The Twisted Magnolia of Carytown, $169

Natural cork centerpiece bowl/party bucket by Juliska, FraÎche, $475

Bring natural elements inside your urban oasis.

