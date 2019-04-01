The Naturals

The Inspiration: Raw materials
In Three Words: Natural, clean, serene
Note: Craft a relaxing ambiance with natural materials and earthy textures.
1 of 8
Rush Moon chair by Kalalou, Style Post at the Shops at 5807, $195 (Photo courtesy Kalalou)
2 of 8
Mango wood and woven rope bench,Williams & Sherrill, $414
3 of 8
“Fawn” sideboard in white oak by Gazzda, LaDiff, $2,159
4 of 8
Natural nesting baskets by Lazy Susan, Ruth & Ollie, $75 to $122
5 of 8
“Orion” candlesticks by Shiraleah, Gild and Ash, $42 to $48
6 of 8
Tan natural floor pillow with down form, Bridget Beari Home Store, $280
7 of 8
End-grain walnut cutting board by Woodcraft by Keith Beam, The Twisted Magnolia of Carytown, $169
8 of 8
Natural cork centerpiece bowl/party bucket by Juliska, FraÎche, $475
Bring natural elements inside your urban oasis.