Classic and Today

× Expand The Kellogg Collection at River Road Shopping Center (Photo by Abigail Grey Johnston)

The Kellogg Collection began welcoming customers to its store in River Road Shopping Center in September 1989. Now, more than 30 years later, it continues to be a destination for Richmonders looking for designer home decor.

The store, one of four locations in Virginia, Washington and Maryland, sells high-end furniture, accessories, rugs, upholstery, lighting, artwork and custom design services, with an aesthetic that’s rooted in English and French country styles

“Our look is more timeless and classic. We don’t really bend to trends,” says company buyer Stephanie Horan.

Founded in Washington, D.C., by Pamela K. Green, the company is celebrating its 40th year in business. It was recently recognized as one of the country’s top home decor retailers by the editors of Home Accents Today, the industry’s oldest trade publication, in its annual Retail Stars list.

“One of the things that sets the Kellogg Collection apart from some other furniture retailers is that we have a strong stock position of merchandise,” Horan says. “Merchandise is distributed from our warehouse. Anyone that comes into any of the stores can buy off the floor. They don’t have to special-order and wait, so they can get instant gratification. We typically can get things delivered in one or two days.”

The majority of the store’s sales staff has been with the company for decades, she adds. “People can buy from an experienced, knowledgeable staff that can put together room vignettes from what we have in stock.”

Repeat customers are one of the company’s mainstays. “Customers’ children will grow up, get married and come back to the store,” Horan says. “We have really wonderful relationships with our customers.”